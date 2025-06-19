Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,376,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

