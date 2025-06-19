Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

