Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

