Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $380.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

