VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $16,995,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

