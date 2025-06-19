Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $620,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93,543 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $91.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

