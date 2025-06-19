Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437,911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $210,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

