Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $131.18 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,759 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $131,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

