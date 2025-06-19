Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $412.81 Million Stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,284 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.49% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $412,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.