Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $415.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

