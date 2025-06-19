Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,334 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $150,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

