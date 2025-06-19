Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,420 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $153,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

