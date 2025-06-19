Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 353,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

