Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $703,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,570,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.