Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,241,222 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241,222 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $327,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.94 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

