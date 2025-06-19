Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,326,484 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $194,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

