Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,164 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $13,719,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 89.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

