William J.G. Griffith Sells 309,168 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

