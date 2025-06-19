Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NMI by 7,260.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NMI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. UBS Group decreased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

