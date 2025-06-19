Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

