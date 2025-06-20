1,427 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $153.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

