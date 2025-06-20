186,164 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,547.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,857 shares in the company, valued at $409,910.94. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,291 shares of company stock valued at $111,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $682.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

