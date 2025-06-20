24,318 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

