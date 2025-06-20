3,312 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.09 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,624,795.50. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

