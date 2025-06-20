3,764 Shares in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.35. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

