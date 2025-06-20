4,135 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

