4,457 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,215,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,755,000 after buying an additional 2,307,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,682,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 408,498 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

