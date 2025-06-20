5,528 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

