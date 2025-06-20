5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

Jabil, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, Fortinet, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or support fifth-generation wireless network technology. This includes network equipment providers, semiconductor makers, tower operators and device manufacturers poised to benefit from faster speeds, lower latency and the expanded connectivity that 5G promises. Investors buy 5G stocks to capitalize on the widespread deployment and adoption of next-generation mobile networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

JBL stock traded up $21.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $203.80.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,151,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,146. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. 1,464,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.18. 291,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,479. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

