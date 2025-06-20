7,578 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

