8,177 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,388,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 221,405 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 243,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

