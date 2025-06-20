8,342 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

