9,480 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,495,000 after buying an additional 3,685,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 675,279 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,667,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,236,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 98,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.