9,480 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,495,000 after buying an additional 3,685,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 675,279 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,667,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,236,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 98,166 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
CGCB opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.24.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.