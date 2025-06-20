9,951 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

