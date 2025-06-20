ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells $3,941,719.76 in Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29.

On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $2,871,723.42.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.