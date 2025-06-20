Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $7.41. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 241 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 17.19%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

