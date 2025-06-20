Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the production, processing, or support of agricultural commodities—ranging from crop cultivation and livestock farming to fertilizer manufacturers and farm‐equipment producers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the broader agricultural sector, whose performance is influenced by factors like weather patterns, global demand for food, commodity prices and government subsidies. Because agriculture is essential and often inflation‐sensitive, these stocks can play a role in portfolio diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $529.06. The company had a trading volume of 463,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,176. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.87 and a 200-day moving average of $469.33. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.40. 1,152,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,974. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

See Also