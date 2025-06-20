Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,333 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $106,489.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,866.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

