Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,182 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.23 and a 52-week high of $317.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

