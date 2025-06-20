Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

NYSE:AEE opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

