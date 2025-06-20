AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AU opened at $48.05 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

