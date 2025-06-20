ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.61 and traded as low as $20.45. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 20,768 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
