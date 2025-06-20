Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 30,988 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTSG opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

