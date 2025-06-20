Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $7.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,048,653 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 271,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

