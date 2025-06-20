Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Autohome by 4,293.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autohome by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

