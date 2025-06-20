Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $173.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $15,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

