Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $17,740,945.88 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,992,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,976,357.16. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $984,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 895,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 858.1% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.