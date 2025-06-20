Best Bank Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Walt Disney are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by commercial and investment banks that trade on public stock exchanges. They represent fractional ownership in a banking institution and entitle shareholders to a share of its profits and assets. Because banks earn revenue largely from interest-rate spreads and loan performance, bank stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles and monetary-policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,435,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,337,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $333.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,456. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $750.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. 4,475,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,159. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

