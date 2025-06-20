Best Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or supply components for advanced battery systems—most notably lithium-ion, solid-state, flow and other emerging chemistries. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable electronics, where demand for higher energy density, faster charging and longer cycle life is driving R&D and capital investment. As such, their performance is closely tied to raw-material prices, technology breakthroughs and government policies promoting clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211,422.17. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $169,182,000.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 726,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tetra Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 682,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,645. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 348,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,231. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NVX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Read More