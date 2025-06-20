Best Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares issued by large, financially sound, and well-established companies known for their history of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividends. These companies typically dominate their industries and are considered lower-risk investments, making them a popular choice for investors seeking steady returns and capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. 112,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,868. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Further Reading